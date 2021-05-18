Summer events return in Grand

The Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce announced a full summer lineup of events starting in July.

Returning popular events include High Note Thursdays, the Alpine Art Affair, Jazz Festival, Uncorked, Beer Festival, Fraser Mural Festival, Blues from the Top, Solshine and Fall Fest.

In addition, the chamber added new events including the Full Buck Moon Run, another August Full Moon celebration, a smaller summer concert and a wildfire benefit concert.

Partnering with Fraser Valley Arts, new art offerings have been added to the calendar in addition to the mural festival. Closing out the summer will be the Plein Air festival from Sept. 6-12 and ArtOber Festival from Sept. 17-19. Throughout the season the Fraser River Trail will feature art for the Winter Park Art Trail.

For more information and the complete lineup, go to playwinterpark.com/events.