Summer library programs virtually launch next week

Programs and events sponsored by the Grand County Library District are usually a summer staple for the county’s school-aged children.

Because of the safer at home guidelines, many of those programs will still take place, but they will look different from previous years.

To keep children engaged and reading throughout the summer months, the library is continuing its reading contest. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” As with previous years, children will receive prizes for meeting and logging weekly reading goals and will receive a larger prize for completing their entire log.

Though the county’s library’s are still closed, appointments can be scheduled to pick up reading logs and check out books, including at the Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs branches.

“(Reading logs) can also be found on the Kremmling Library Summer Reading Program Facebook page,” Kremmling librarian Emily Pedersen said. “They are also available at the post offices in Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling.”

Pedersen continued with a reminder that the summer reading program is for all ages, including toddlers and adults.

Beginning June 9 through July 28, Pedersen and her staff will be hosting a virtual reading show-and-tell at 3 p.m. every Tuesday and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“We hope to have a couple of special guests at some point,” Pedersen said. “We will share about what’s going on with summer reading, and then have our participants show us something they have created, something fun around their house, or anything else they would like to share.”

GCLD currently has two virtual programs on its summer schedule: Local comic artist Mr. V will host “Create Your Own Hero” via WebEx at 2 p.m. June 24, and Rocky Mountain National Park rangers are hosting “Ecosystem Explorers” at 2 p.m. July 8. Information about the programs and links to join them via WebEx can be found at gcldco.evanced.info/Signup.

In addition to the planned programs, librarians will be hosting coloring and writing contests, scavenger hunts and other activities children can engage with from home throughout the summer. The branches will also have grab-and-go bags filled with crafts and activities available for pick up while supplies last.

The library currently only has two hiking programs on the schedule. The first is Cataract Lake Wildflower Hike on June 16, and the second is the Ammonite Site on June 23. Attendance is very limited, and advance registration is required.

To learn more about all of the programs, register for the hikes and check out a title for curbside delivery, visit http://www.GCLD.org. Pedersen encouraged patrons to also sign up to receive emails for the most up-to-date program information.