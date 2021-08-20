Summer snow hits Grand County’s mountains

The view from the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park shows a dusting of snow on Friday morning. Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road have closed temporarily due to the early winter weather.

Alpine Visitor Center Cam

Winter weather has already begun around the highest elevations in Grand County.

In Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road temporarily closed Friday morning due to white out conditions and ice buildup. Snowplow operators were plowing the road as of 8:30 a.m.

Call the Trail Ridge Road recorded status line at 970-586-1222 or follow the park’s twitter site @RockyNPS for updates.

The National Weather Service also reported a 16 degree windchill with heavy snow early Friday morning on Berthoud Pass.