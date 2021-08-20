Summer snow hits Grand County’s mountains
Winter weather has already begun around the highest elevations in Grand County.
In Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road temporarily closed Friday morning due to white out conditions and ice buildup. Snowplow operators were plowing the road as of 8:30 a.m.
Call the Trail Ridge Road recorded status line at 970-586-1222 or follow the park’s twitter site @RockyNPS for updates.
The National Weather Service also reported a 16 degree windchill with heavy snow early Friday morning on Berthoud Pass.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Kremmling short-term rentals mostly untapped, wholly untamed
Kremmling’s town board is approaching a hot topic in mountain communities with a hands-off attitude.