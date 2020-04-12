Summit County man who died later tests positive for coronavirus

An outdoor COVID-19 virus testing area is pictured at Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on March 30.

Liz Copan / Summit Daily News

DILLON — The Summit County Coroner’s Office reported late Saturday that a Silverthorne man in his 60s who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died.

Summit County officials said in a news release that the man’s cause of death is unknown pending the results of an autopsy. If the man’s death is related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, it would be the first such death in the county.

The man is suspected to have had underlying health conditions, and he died in his home, according to the release. Officials from the Coroner’s Office and local law enforcement responded to the man’s home Thursday, April 9, following a call from a household member.

The man was tested after his death, and Summit County public health officials received the positive test result Saturday afternoon. The man had not been diagnosed with COVID-19 prior to his death, and he did not seek medical care, according to the release.

Public health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify all individuals with whom the man had had close contact, which county officials said was limited to family members.

The man’s identity has not been released.