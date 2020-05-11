Summit County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

An additional 10 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of positive cases in Summit County to 182.

Summit County eclipsed 1,000 tests for the first time this weekend, according to a Monday update to the county’s COVID-19 case data page, which is updated each weekday.

To date, 1,031 individuals have been tested, and 38 tests are still pending results. One new hospitalization was reported, bringing the cumulative number to 42.