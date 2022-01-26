Summit County’s mask mandate expires
Summit Daily
After about a month after reinstating the mask mandate, Summit County dropped the requirement as of midnight Tuesday, Jan. 25.
During a Summit Board of County Commissioners work session meeting Tuesday, County Manager Scott Vargo said Public Health Director Amy Wineland was in favor of dropping the mandate since the county’s case rates continue to drop.
According to the county’s website, the community incidence rate is 1,096 cases per 100,000 people.
Vargo, who said children ages 2-11 would still need to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, asked whether the county commissioners wanted to set some kind of metric for when this measure could expire. In general, all three commissioners were supportive of not setting such a goal.
“I am less inclined to attach anything to a metric because I feel like that’s just tempting the virus to do something we don’t want it to do,” Commissioner Tamara Pogue said. “When we’ve done that in the past, it’s not proved tremendously successful or reliable.”
Moving forward, Vargo said the board’s work sessions and regular meetings will be held in person starting Feb. 1. Vargo said all county facilities will maintain an indoor mask mandate for employees and for visitors until the community reaches an incidence rate of 500 or fewer cases per 100,000 people.
In general, all three county commissioners were glad to see the countywide mandate removed, especially since it caused front-line staff extra stress.
“I welcome this; I think this is an exciting development,” Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said. “I’ve heard from lots of business owners (and) one of the ski areas begging if we can let it go just because their staff is really feeling tired and the burden of this. And so I’m certainly supportive of letting go.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Troublesome Stories exhibit will close at end of month
After welcoming over 16,000 guests in the past nine months, the Troublesome Stories exhibit in Grand Lake will be closing soon.