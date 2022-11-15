Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains wins National Park of the Year
The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds gave Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Granby their National Park of the Year award in the large park category at its 2022 Awards of Excellence event Nov. 9.
The association bases their awards off criteria like ratings by RV website Good Sam and AAA, park appearance and involvement with the association. A Sun Outdoors press release read that the Rocky Mountains location stands out because of its resort-style amenities, like restaurants, bars, event space and recreational areas, as well as its proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Sun Outdoors also won the Plan-It Green Friendly Park of the Year award in the large/mega park category for its Sun Retreats Avalon location in Cape May Court House, New Jersey.
