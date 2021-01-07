Sundowner Motel to give away furniture

In preparation for new owners and a new look, Winter Park’s Sundowner Motel is getting rid of all of its furniture by offering it up to the community for free.

Starting at 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the Sundowner Motel will have all of its interior furniture, including beds, bedding, televisions and refrigerators, available to haul away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The motel will not be able to haul any items and any remaining furniture will be donated to a local nonprofit.

The Sundowner was recently purchased by Gravity Haus, which plans to renovate the property at the end of January.