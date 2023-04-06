Support Mountain Shire Books & Gifts during Indie Bookstore month

Mountain Shire Books & Gifts owner Miriam Roskam. For the month of April, Mountain Shire is celebrating Colorado Independent Bookstore Month. Readers who shop at Mountain Shire and other indie bookstores will be entered in a drawing for prizes.

Miriam Roskam/Courtesy Photo

Bibliophiles have a reason to celebrate April. Not only is April 29 Independent Bookstore Day, Colorado indies are celebrating all month long.

Grand County residents can support their local store, Mountain Shire Books & Gifts , run by Miriam Roskam. This month, shoppers can do more than just buy books, they can also participate in the Bookstore Bingo.

“The goal is to turn Independent Bookstore Day into a month-long celebration to support Colorado’s indie bookstores,” Roskam said.

Customers can get their bingo sheet from Mountain Shire and have the whole month of April to visit as many indie bookstores as possible. The sheet contains the logos of participating indies in Colorado. If customers buy a book, they get a stamp or sticker. The front of the sheet will contain the bingo board, with the back containing rules, and a spot for customer information.

For every row (horizontal or vertical) completed, the customers get an entry into the Grand Prize, offered by all the bookstores. Mountain Shire will offer their own prizes as well. Customers who return with the most stamps will receive a gift card. First place will get $50, second place $25, and third place $10.

Founded in 2021, Mountain Shire is Grand’s only bookstore and is located in Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. They offer a monthly book club, as well as readings and author events. Visit MountainShireBooks.com to shop and support local.