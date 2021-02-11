Survey could help secure fire recovery funds
Grand County is asking homeowners or tenants who lost their houses in the East Troublesome Fire to complete a survey that could help bring in recovery funds from the Small Business Administration.
The survey is being offered through the county’s fire recovery task force and will be used to determine whether Grand is eligible for assistance to homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the wildfire.
The task force adds that estimates can be used if specifics are unknown. Incomplete surveys can’t be used and the information will be submitted to the state on Feb. 16.
Any information from the survey will not be shared with insurance companies nor are there negative impacts from completing the survey.
To take the survey, go to bit.ly/3tPM3Ig.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Survey could help secure fire recovery funds
Grand County is asking homeowners or tenants who lost their houses in the East Troublesome Fire to complete a survey that could help bring in recovery funds from the Small Business Administration.