Survey could help secure fire recovery funds

Grand County is asking homeowners or tenants who lost their houses in the East Troublesome Fire to complete a survey that could help bring in recovery funds from the Small Business Administration.

The survey is being offered through the county’s fire recovery task force and will be used to determine whether Grand is eligible for assistance to homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the wildfire.

The task force adds that estimates can be used if specifics are unknown. Incomplete surveys can’t be used and the information will be submitted to the state on Feb. 16.

Any information from the survey will not be shared with insurance companies nor are there negative impacts from completing the survey.

To take the survey, go to bit.ly/3tPM3Ig.