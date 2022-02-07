Survey open for Grand Lake municipal lands master plan

Grand Lake is seeking comments on the future of town facilities and public lands as part of a master plan process.

Landscape consultant Mundus-Bishop completed an inventory and analysis of town properties and is taking input on potential uses and programs, as well as guide capital improvements. The survey is available at forms.gle/q9yAnNywCbRA6s1F7 and is open until Feb. 14.

Grand Lake plans to follow up on the survey with stakeholders and community meetings, but none have been scheduled yet.