Suspect, ranger hospitalized in shooting at Rocky Mountain National Park

Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting between a Rocky Mountain National Park Ranger and two suspects.

A shooting took place around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Fall River Entrance in Rocky on the eastern side of the park. The incident involved two suspects reported to be in a car chase earlier that morning outside park boundaries, according to a statement from Rocky officials.

The statement described a law enforcement ranger being shot while making contact with the suspects. A ballistic vest protected the ranger, who was not seriously injured, officials said.

The ranger shot their gun and injured one subject, according to officials. Both the ranger and injured suspect were taken to the hospital for medical care. The second suspect was not injured and is in custody, officials said.

Neither the ranger nor suspects have been identified.

Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed from outside the Fall River Entrance on US Highway 34 to Deer Ridge Junction for the investigation. The FBI is assuming the lead role in the investigation, Rocky officials added.