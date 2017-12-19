Suspected bike thief arrested in Winter Park

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department arrested a man suspected of stealing bicycles in the Winter Park area last week. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old James Holmes of Aurora, had numerous outstanding warrants from the Denver area.

Officers responded Dec. 14 to a condominium complex in Winter Park after a citizen reported that an acquaintance with an outstanding arrest warrant was in town to attempt to steal bicycles, and that he was at the complex putting a bicycle rack on the back of a silver BMW, according to a statement from the police department.

The citizen also reported that the suspect was hiding inside a hall closet in the condo building. An officer checked the closet, but found it empty. Later a different citizen reported seeing Holmes run out of the back of the building. Officers were able to detain Holmes after a short foot pursuit.

Holmes was found in possession of a syringe, approximately six grams of methamphetamine and two credit cards reported stolen from a vehicle in Westminster earlier this month.

Police executed a search warrant on the BMW on Dec. 15, and found two ounces of methamphetamine; multiple pairs of bolt-cutters and a Trek bicycle valued around $2,500 that was reported stolen in Winter Park.

Holmes has been charged with criminal possession of a financial transaction device, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Theft charges are currently pending.