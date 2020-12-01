SWAT engaged in standoff in Hot Sulphur Springs

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a call of a person barricaded in a home in Hot Sulphur Springs.

The sheriff’s office wasn’t able to provide much information Tuesday morning beyond the situation is active. The home is located at Grand and Aspen avenues in Hot Sulphur Springs.

SWAT, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments and Hot Sulphur Springs Fire Department are assisting the response.

Residents near Grand and Aspen in Hot Sulphur Springs received a message from the sheriff’s office asking people to shelter in place. It asks residents to stay indoors and away from windows and doors.

The sheriff’s office is also asking people to avoid the area until further notice.