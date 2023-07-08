Taking Steps for Cancer hosts tour of homes rebuilt after East Troublesome Fire
Residents have a chance to visit six Grand Lake homes that have been rebuilt since the East Troublesome Fire, while also supporting the Taking Steps for Cancer fund. On July 15, Taking Steps will host the “Out of the Ashes” Home Tour – all ticket sales will benefit the cancer fund.
The self-driving tour will be from 1-5 p.m. Tour maps will be handed out the day of the tour at the Grand Lake Center parking lot from 11 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.
Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. The $50 tickets include light refreshments and beverages at each stop. The $75 tickets include a 10 a.m. brunch and a tour of seven homes (only 30 of these tickets are available).
Taking Steps for Cancer Fund helps patients offset the costs of cancer treatment, and the funds are dispersed by Mountain Family Center.
Purchase tickets from:
- Judy Eberly at 316-259-2503
- Kris Harrold at 303-619-2503
- Vicky Winterscheidt at 303-475-7446
To find out more about the Taking Steps for Cancer Fund and see if you qualify for assistance, please contact Katie Stuvel at 970-557-3186 or katie@mountainfamilycenter.org. If you would like to volunteer with Taking Steps for Cancer, please contact Judy Eberly at eberlysnow970@sbcglobal.net.
