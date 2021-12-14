Tame Wellness looks to build community connections

Shelby Newberry and Stephanie Pierce opened Tame Wellness to offer a variety of services to address substance abuse and mental health, as well as build community.

McKenna Harford / Sky-Hi News

Finding connection in a vast place like Grand County can be difficult — especially for those looking for sober activities — but a new organization in Fraser is hoping to change that.

Started by locals Shelby Newberry and Stephanie Pierce, Tame Wellness offers space on Fraser’s main street for a variety of wellness services, including yoga, meditation, talk groups, recovery planning and medication-assisted substance abuse treatment, as well as weekly community events.

Tame Wellness Where: 401 Zerex Street, Fraser When: 5:30-10 p.m. weekdays and by appointment Contact: be.tamellc@gmail.com or 970-964-7959 More info: TameGrandCounty.org

As people who have both experienced addiction, Newberry and Pierce aim to provide the helping hand they relied on in recovery and be a nonjudgmental asset to locals who may be struggling with substance abuse or experiencing mental health issues.

“We’re trying to offer the community exactly what we felt we needed when we were trying to go through recovery,” Pierce said.

Currently, Newberry and Pierce are fundraising to cover the cost of becoming an official 501c3 nonprofit, which will help Tame access money to support existing and future services.

So far, money Newberry and Pierce have raised have gone to outfitting the Tame space and initial supplies for community events, as well as helping locals access recovery services or mental health care.

“We want people to see their donations going to their neighbors and their community,” Newberry said.

Through a partnership with the Front Range Clinic, Tame offers medication assisted treatment weekly and has a free supply of Narcan available.

Newberry, who is getting her Master’s degree in addiction counseling, emphasized Tame wants to provide support however people need it, whether that be helping clean someone’s home or making them an appointment with Mind Springs Health. She added that people don’t have to be sober to reach out to Tame.

“It doesn’t have to be intimidating and it can be silly,” Newberry said. “There are a million different ways that you can get better. Realizing that other people have been there and found a way out is one of the best encouragements.”

While many of Tame’s offerings are focused on substance abuse recovery, another focus of the organization is building community. Each weekday evening Tame hosts free events, including art and audio nights, game nights and yoga or a group exercise like snowshoeing.

Community partners also use the space to offer a Spanish conversation group and fitness accountability groups. Additionally, Tame offers community service opportunities, such as packing and handing out kits to the homeless.

Newberry and Pierce plan to continue growing the services and events to meet the needs locally.

“People don’t always know what they can benefit from and that’s the beauty of trying new things,” Pierce said.

Ultimately, Newberry and Pierce hope that Tame becomes a place where people can turn to help tackle their struggles, whatever they may be, one step at a time.

“If we can set people up just a little bit, it helps because the hole is deep sometimes,” Newberry said.