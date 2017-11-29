Tax break helps rebuilding after Heemeyer rampage

(Originally published June 17, 2004 in the Sky-Hi News)

The Granby Board of Trustees is helping to relieve some of the financial burden taken on by businesses in Granby who plan to rebuild after the bulldozer rampage of June 4.

The Grand County Building Department is also helping by agreeing to waive its building permit fees for those rebuilding after the attacks.

Granby, in an action taken Tuesday night, agreed to waive its four percent use tax on building and construction materials purchased for reconstruction activities resulting from "natural or man-made disasters."

This move will likely result in significant savings for businesses or homes that were destroyed or damaged in Marv Heemeyer bulldozer rampage in which 13 structures were hit.

Repair has already started on three of the buildings: Mountain Park Concrete, which had two buildings damaged, Maple Street Builders and Mountain Parks Electric.

Other buildings completely destroyed in the attack on Granby are the Granby Gambles building, the Sky-Hi News building, the Thompson family home and the Granby Town Hall and the Granby Library, both located in the same building.

The Granby Gambles store plans to rebuild on its former site, as does the Sky-Hi News.

In order for Granby to make that action official, it was required to pass an ordinance, which required a public hearing. There was no commentary during the public hearing phase of the process, after which the town approved the ordinance.

The ordinance amended the town code to exempt from the town's use tax building and construction materials purchased for reconstruction activities resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

After the ordinance was approved by the board, Casey Farrell, owner of the Granby Gambles Store with his wife, Rhonda, said “thanks.”