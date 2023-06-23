Team Rubicon’s Operation Trees on Parade helps Grand County become more fire adapted

Darren, a sawyer with Team Rubicon, starts cutting into a tree that the crew identified as needing to be cut down in the Pioneer Park Campground in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The veteran-led nonprofit Team Rubicon returned to Grand County this June to perform pre-disaster fire mitigation. The humanitarian group normally responds to disasters after they happen — their first trip to Grand County came after the East Troublesome fire — but their focus here has shifted to prevention.

Duane Poslusny, the incident commander for Team Rubicon’s June 8-18 trip, and Alexis Kimbrough, the Grand County Office of Emergency Management director, said that fire mitigation has become more important as climate change has increased the likelihood and intensity of wildfires.

“We don’t talk about fighting hurricanes,” Poslusny said. “We don’t fight floods, but the last 120 years, we’ve talked about fighting wildfires and that we need to control fire. But we can’t control fire. It’s a it’s a natural part of the of the ecosystem.”

Poslusny said that having a community-wide approach to mitigation makes efforts more effective. One homeowner following recommended guidelines helps keep their neighbor’s house safe as well, for example. Team Rubicon looks to help communities like Grand County become fire adapted.

For every $1 spent on fire mitigation, communities save $9 in fire recovery, Poslusny said. Kimbrough added that she has heard people say that the emergency is not the response, but the mitigation.

“That is the true emergency,” Kimbrough said. “We really should put the time and effort into the mitigation that we do into the response.”

Team Rubicon volunteers, or greyshirts, come from across the country. For Operation Trees on Parade, the name of this campaign, crews totaled 50 greyshirts per day and volunteers came from as far away as Hawaii and Florida.

Crews worked on three projects during Operation Trees on Parade, which Poslusny said was a reference to the Rage Against the Machine song “Bulls on Parade,” in line with 2022’s Operation Rage Against the Ravine.

Home assessments

One project involved the use of home ignition zones, a concept Poslusny said has developed in recent years. He said researchers have studied homes impacted by real wildfires and run tests on model homes in controlled environments to understand what factors affect a home’s chances of burning down.

Home ignition zone guidelines call for homeowners to properly manage their home and the area around it. The structure needs to have low ignitability, which means using materials with a low likelihood to ignite during a wildfire, like multi-pane windows, metal sheet roofs and proper vent screens.

Extending out from the home, Zone 1, or 0-5 feet from house, looks to prevent flames from coming in direct contact with the building. Homeowners can use nonflammable surface materials like rock, gravel and cement in the area.

Zone 2, or 5-30 feet from the home, features thinned-out vegetation to give an approaching fire less fuel, reducing its intensity as it nears the structure. Guidelines call for grass to be mowed to 4 inches or less, the removal of trees to create certain spacing and the pruning of branches up to 6-10 feet, among other things.

From 30-100 feet from the home, Zone 3 looks to keep fire on the ground. To learn more about the zones and how to manage them, visit the Colorado State Forest Service’s website, CSFS.ColoState.edu, the National Fire Prevention Association’s FireWise.org and Grand County Wildfire Council’s BeWildfireReady.org .

Rubicon crews helped homeowners in the Cooper Creek neighborhood near the Williams Fork Reservoir establish their three zones, collectively called defensible space, by cutting down trees, mowing grasses and advising owners on ways they could decrease the ignitability of their home itself.

Poslusny said getting to do assessments on properties gives Team Rubicon a chance to communicate more effectively with homeowners rather than sending mailers or advertising about the importance of home ignition zones.

“That was something big that we learned last year,” Poslusny said. “It’s that face-to-face interaction and education of the homeowner, where you’re directly pointing out the bushes that need to get moved or the grass that needs to get trimmed. That stuff kind of really sinks in with them.”

Homeowners in Grand County do not need to wait for Team Rubicon to come back to get a home ignition zone assessment. Kimbrough said all fire protection districts in the county do home assessments.

The Marshall Fire , which burned in Boulder County in late 2021, gave Poslusny a good example of the efficacy of home ignition zones when he was just learning about the concept. He helped with recovery efforts in the area and saw that buildings that survived had features that lowered their ignitability.

“There was an apartment complex where everything around it was completely gone,” Poslusny said. “But they had rock for 5 feet around the homes, and then the first 3 feet of the wall was that faux-rock concrete. Totally fine. All those all those apartments survived but everything around them is gone.”

Pioneer Park Campground

At the Pioneer Park Campground in Hot Sulphur Springs, Team Rubicon crews cut down trees to create a fire break between the railroad and the town, and to make the area safer for campers. Some of the trees crews cut down were dead or rotten on the inside, meaning they were more likely to fall and potentially harm campers.

The campground’s tall trees and limited space presented challenges to Rubicon’s experienced chainsaw operators, or sawyers, but their training and expertise helped them down trees safely. One sawyer named Darren, who Poslusny said is one of Rubicon’s most senior sawyers, cut down a large, rotted tree and nearly hit the target he had set for himself on the other side of the road.

“Different levels can cut different sized trees,” Poslusny said. “He’s what we call a chainsaw instructor two, which is our highest level. They can choose their own (trees), whatever is within their scope to do.”

Another sawyer from New York said the crew cut 20-40 trees each day they were at the campground, focusing on dead, rotting or otherwise compromised trees that could pose a danger to campers. He helped cut down a tree that had a break in the middle, meaning a strong wind could blow the upper part to the ground.

Granby Pump Canal fuel break

The third project Team Rubicon worked on during Operation Trees on Parade involved creating a fuel break along the Granby Pump Canal between Lake Granby and Shadow Mountain Reservoir.

Poslusny said the project will help protect The Shores of Shadow Mountain neighborhood from a wildfire. Team Rubicon worked with the Grand Lake Fire Protection District to plan the project, as it did with local fire districts for the other projects in this year’s operation.