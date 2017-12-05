Teen refurbishes campfire circle at NSCD Therapeutic Riding Center for Eagle Project

After years of community service, earning 27 merit badges and scores of Scout campouts, Dylan Cormican of Boy Scout Troop 104, chartered to the Fraser Valley Lions Club, reached a lifetime goal by earning his Eagle Scout rank. The final step in the process was his Eagle project, refurbishing the campfire circle at the National Sports Center for the Disabled's Therapeutic Riding Center located at the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch.

Cormican began his project in June and built three handmade log benches, leveled the ground to accommodate wheelchairs, brought in gravel and river rock, and provided a new campfire ring for cooking. He is grateful for the help of his entire troop and many family friends for their support in completing this project. He'd also like to thank the following organizations for donating supplies to make this project possible; Fraser Valley Ace Hardware, Ronnie Morrow with Morrow and Sons for the gravel, and Jay Conroy at Conroy Excavating for hauling gravel to the site. Dylan is also appreciative to the NSCD, and especially the Therapeutic Riding Center Program Director, Nicole Robinson, for allowing him to work on his Eagle Project for their organization.

The fact that a boy is an Eagle Scout has always carried with it a special significance, not only in Scouting but also for the young man as he enters higher education, business or industry, and community service. Only about four percent of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout once their project is complete and they go through a lengthy review process. The requirements to fulfill this rank take years of dedication to achieve.

The Cormican family, along with Troop 104, will host Dylan's Court of Honor on Jan. 21 at Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash to celebrate his accomplishment. He will be presented with his Eagle badge at this ceremony.