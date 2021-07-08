Telemark Drive may get longer

A portion of Kings Crossing Road from the railroad tracks to US Highway 40 may be renamed Telemark Drive to keep the road name consistent across the highway.

Winter Park agenda

Winter Park Town Council on Tuesday considered several options for the renaming of the portion of Kings Crossing Road from the railroad tracks to US Highway 40.

Kings Crossing Road has been rerouted to end at Grand Park Drive, leaving a portion of the street needing a new name.

During Tuesday’s workshop, council members heard from Community Development Director James Shockey about the three renaming options for the road, including naming it Telemark Drive, creating a new name, or creating a new name and renaming Telemark Drive to match.

Telemark Drive currently runs from US Highway 40 at the Kings Crossing intersection to Baker Drive. Council favored renaming the portion of Kings Crossing to Telemark Drive to keep it consistent across the highway.

Four properties on the section of the street from the railroad tracks to US 40 will be re-addressed following the naming decision, including Pine Tree Plaza, King Crossing Solar Condos, Peaks Townhouse and Westgate Lodge.

Staff will bring a resolution to council to rename the road at a future meeting.

In other business:

• Two marijuana ordinances setting up the guidelines and fee schedule for retail and medical marijuana sales in town were tabled until the July 20 meeting.

• The town received a clean 2020 audit with a few recommendations regarding getting an arbitrage study for debt and a reminder that financial statements be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

• Special event permits for the Shining Stars annual half-marathon and 5K, the Adventure Film Fest, Blues from the Top, the Winter Park Beer Fest, Roll Massif’s bike races, the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships and the Winter Park Resort Beer Fest were approved.

• A liquor license for the Coffee and Tea Market at Winter Park Resort was approved.