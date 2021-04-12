Tennessee man connected to armed robbery at Kremmling Dollar General

Defendant will be extradited to face charges, police say

Eric Davis, 47, was connected to the Dollar General robbery when a citizen found his discarded jacket and DNA linked the jacket to Davis.

Courtesy KPD

An observant resident, a 3 Musketeers candy bar and DNA results helped Kremmling police to connect the December armed robbery of the Dollar General store to a Tennessee man.

On Thursday, Kremmling police issued a warrant for the arrest of Eric Layne Davis, 47, after DNA evidence tied him to the Kremmling robbery.

The robbery occurred just before 8 p.m. Dec. 19. when Davis was shopping at the Dollar General with only one other customer in the store at the time. When the other customer left, Davis went to checkout and pulled a small black handgun on the cashier as she opened the cash drawer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Davis allegedly told the cashier to put all of the money in his bag and grabbed cash from the drawer before taking the bag and fleeing.

According to police, a citizen found a jacket three days after the robbery that matched the photo of the suspect police shared and turned the jacket in.

Police then submitted the jacket to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, along with fingerprints collected from candy bars inside the store that the robber touched.

Results from the tests matched both the fingerprints and DNA from the jacket to Davis, police said.

Once police matched Davis’ DNA to the scene, they found him in custody in Sumner County, Tennessee, where he had been arrested for harassment, reckless endangerment with a weapon and eluding police.

Davis also has a criminal history that spans seven states and two other robbery convictions. His latest charges out of Tennessee ended with him flipping his pickup truck on a highway before he was arrested.

According to the affidavit, authorities in Tennessee arrested Davis after he allegedly threatened state Department of Children’s Services workers and left messages at the local sheriff’s office threatening to hurt himself and others.

On Dec. 22, Davis called the Tennessee office, and police were able to locate him driving. When authorities tried to stop Davis, he allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, at which point officers broke off the chase. However, Davis was arrested later that day after rolling his truck on a Tennessee highway.

Davis will be extradited from Tennessee to face charges for two counts of aggravated robbery, theft and menacing.