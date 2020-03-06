Authorities say Grand County patient did not have COVID-19 after Thursday scare

Further observation and treatment involving a suspected case of the novel coronavirus in Grand County have revealed the person was not infected with the virus.

In a joint news release, authorities across the county reassured residents on Friday that the suspected case reported by the Grand County Public Health Department the day before was not the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“Upon further assessment and treatment of the patient, novel coronavirus has been ruled out as a possible diagnosis,” authorities reported.

“Health care workers in close contact with this patient wore appropriate personal protective equipment; therefore the risk of possible transmission was low,” the release continued. “There is no danger to the general public.”

Despite ruling out the coronavirus, officials are still urging the public to take precautions against the spread of infection.

Anyone who is sick and suspects he or she might be contagious with the novel coronavirus should stay home, except to seek medical care, and call Grand County Public Health at 970-725-3288 for advice on appropriate actions.

“If you feel you need to seek medical care, please call the facility in which you will be seeking medical care to discuss appropriate actions first before arriving,” authorities warned, adding that people can visit the Grand County health department’s website for more information.

The news release was issued by the Grand County Office of Emergency Management, Grand County Public Health Department, Grand County EMS, Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center, Middle Park Health. It said they are working together and with other key stakeholders to ensure preparedness and safely care for residents and visitors of Grand County.

The scare comes after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Colorado. It involved a California man who went skiing at Keystone and Vail resorts. In Douglas County, a woman who went on an international cruise before returning to Colorado is also presumed to have contracted the virus.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to reflect that continued treatment and observation revealed the patient did not have COVID-19.

