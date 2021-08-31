Texas couple arrested after boy’s body found in Grand

A San Antonio couple is facing felony charges after the body of a 5-year-old Texas boy was discovered buried in Grand County.

On Aug. 25, San Antonio Police with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered Domenic Aguilar-Acevado from a ravine in the Berthoud Pass area after he was reported dead by his grandmother. According to an arrest warrant, Domenic’s mother Nickolle Aguilar and her boyfriend David Garcia have been arrested in relation to the boy’s death.

The warrant says the FBI received a call on Aug. 19 from Domenic’s grandmother, who told them that after not seeing her grandson for about a month, she contacted Nickolle Aguilar and found out her grandson was dead.

According to the warrant, Aguilar told her mother that she, Domenic and Garcia were at a hotel in San Antonio on July 24 when Domenic got sick and died. Aguilar later told the FBI that Garcia had repeatedly abused Domenic over the three weeks the two were together, the warrant adds.

Aguilar and Garcia allegedly didn’t seek medical help and took Domenic’s body to Colorado to bury him.

Video footage from the San Antonio hotel Aguilar and Garcia stayed at allegedly shows Garcia carrying Domenic out of the room and down the stairs in the early morning hours of July 25.

An autopsy by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t confirmed the cause of death, but did find evidence of trauma.

Aguilar and Garcia were arrested in Costa Rica for serious injury to a child resulting in death.