Thank you from Grand Fire

Grand Fire’s volunteers, staff and board would like to express our sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support of our mill levy increase.

We have long prided ourselves on offering the most service we can with the budget the community has provided. The mill increase will allow us to catch up on capital projects, replace some older engines, and add a few staff positions as call volume continues to increase.

We look forward to growing with the community and continuing to provide the very best service to our community. Thank you again, Grand Fire District residents and property owners! We could not do what we do without your support and funding.

Please give us a call (970-887-3380), email (grandfire@grandfire.org) or stop by the station if you need anything. We are here for you!

— Schelly Olson, Grand Fire