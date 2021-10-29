 That’s a trip: WGHS educator runs Chicago Marathon | SkyHiNews.com
That’s a trip: WGHS educator runs Chicago Marathon

Sky-Hi News staff report
news@skyhinews.com
West Grand educator Ryan Tripicchio completed the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 10. The Chicago Marathon is one of six World Marathon Majors and the fourth-largest race by its number of finishers worldwide. Trippicchio graduated from Illinois State University in 2011 with degrees in history and secondary education. He teaches social studies at West Grand High School and started the Mustangs country team, which knows him as “Coach Trip.”
Courtesy photo

 

