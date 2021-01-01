The 20 most read Sky-Hi News articles in 2020
The following list contains the 20 most read stories online at http://www.SkyHiNews.com last year. Because the East Troublesome fire logged more than a dozen headlines in the top 25 stories, that coverage has been lumped together at No. 1.
1. East Troublesome Fire
3. Fraser Winter Park police investigating possible murder-suicide
4. Williams Fork Fire grows to 6,000 acres overnight
5. 3 am fire guts Winter Park condo building
6. Coroner: State included a murder-suicide in Grand’s COVID deaths
7. Documentary about Killdozer rampage now on Netflix
8. Alterra closes Winter Park, Steamboat ski resorts for coronavirus
9. CBI says Jackson County homicide victim was murdered in Grand County
10. Vacationers upset with Granby Ranch refund policy
11. Grand Lake to close nonessential buildings after death of Trustee Melissa Ratzmann
12. Granby Ranch management to walk at end of month
13. Human plague case reported in Grand County
14. Early winter storm could drop up to 15 inches of snow on Grand
15. Police: Man found dead on US 40
16. More arson charges possible for man who keeps burning slash
17. Hunter killed outside Kremmling
18. Bodies of 24-year-old mom, her son discovered at Rocky Mountain National Park
19. University of Denver could launch mountain campus
20. At odds with county commissioners, Grand Health director resigns
