The Bowerbird’s Den embraces Granby’s artistic spirit

Employee Jessica Smolleck, left, owner Autumn Bishop, and employee Jackie Edmundson run the shop together.

Meg Soyars / For the Sky-Hi News

Granby’s newest home décor shop, The Bowerbird’s Den, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. Autumn Bishop, who owns High Country Autumn’s Nest, opened the shop in January to offer unique, locally-made pieces.

The shop’s home is a historic 100-year-old building on main street. Renovations transformed the building into a sunny, open space, run with help from employees Jessica Smolleck and Jackie Edmundson.

The shop’s grand opening celebration offered coffee from Java Lava and brisket sandwiches through Fitch Ranch Meats and Market. Bryson Fields and Lesley Koehler were on hand to give tastings of their locally made Hell Yeah! Salsa, which is for sale at the shop.

“The ingredients are anything you could grow in your garden … there’s no preservatives or additives. You can pronounce everything on the label,” Fields said. He has been making the salsa himself for 14 years. “It’s just like what you would make in your kitchen, but now it’s all ready to go,” Koehler said.

The BowerBirds Den Where: 295 E Agate Ave, Granby When: Sunday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday More Info: 303-725-8554, autumn@thebowerbirdsden.com , http://www.facebook.com/thebowerbirdsden/

In addition to the food and beverages, customers also met the talented artisans behind the products Bishop sells in her shop.

Granby-based artist Mike Evans of FabricFishy gave a demonstration of how he creates his intricate collage artwork.

“I use batik fabric, which has lots of color,” Evans said. Evans draws species of birds and fish, then cuts and places strips of fabric to create patterns. The result is a realistic, yet vibrant wildlife portrait.

Evan currently offers classes teaching his technique. “I’ll go wherever,” he said, explaining he hosts classes in people’s homes, as well as businesses throughout Grand County.

“Each class is about 5-6 hours long,” Evans said. He added that some students become so immersed in the joy of creating their own art they don’t want to stop.

“Sometimes I have to tell them we have to take a lunch break,” Evans said, laughing. “They keep cutting and putting it down and cutting! They’re like, ‘Really? I want to keep going!’”

Evans also plans to host classes at The Bowerbird’s Den in late spring once the shop’s studio is completely renovated.

Another artist present was Edie Dafoe of Grand Lake. Dafoe started her own company, Upside Images, and sells original paintings, prints, and greeting cards at the shop.

“These are my two most popular paintings,” said Dafoe, gesturing to two prints, “Moose & Rabbit” and “Fox in Snow.” Both prints showcase the beauty of wild animals in their winter habitat. She explained her inspiration for “Fox in Snow” was a photograph by Lynette Hahn featured by National Geographic.

Fraser resident Dave Buono also offers his earthy artwork, Hiking Spirits, for sale at the shop. At the grand opening, he discussed his process of creating “local, natural art.” During his hikes throughout Grand, Buono selects unique objects found in nature for his displays.

“People will come here and go to the store to buy things as souvenirs. But these things come right from the trails here … these are what inspire me,” Buono said, gesturing to the pieces of wood that adorn his artwork. Buono creates fantastical designs from the wood, such as his pieces “Fueling the Dragon“ and “Avalanche Woman Spirit.”

Nancy Eckert, former owner of The General Store & Handmade Gifts, Embroidery Shop was also at the grand opening to showcase her hand-embroidered towels. Each towel features designs that Eckert stitches with care. Some towels feature whimsical designs, such as love birds and owls.

“Some are just fun, like (this one says) ‘cremation is my last hope for a smokin’ hot body,’” Eckert said, laughing.

Aside from Eckert, Buono, Dafoe, and Evans, many other Grand County artisans have their work for sale at The Bowerbird’s Den.

“Having local artists is the most important thing for us,” Bishop said of her business’s mission.

Customers visiting the sun-filled shop are sure to find items made with care by talented residents. Employees Smolleck and Edmundson are also on hand to help customers find whatever they need, whether it be artwork, jewelry, or furniture.