 The last of our political letters to the editor | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

The last of our political letters to the editor

News News |

Kyle McCabe
  

The Grand County community sent in plenty of letters to the editor this election season, and while we got the vast majority in the print paper and online as fast as we could, we are not perfect. With Election Day upon us, here’s a list of our most recent political letters that were run in print but not online yet. Thanks for sharing your opinion on Grand County’s various candidates and ballot issues.

Letters about ballot measure 6A

Letters about the Grand County Clerk & Recorder candidates

More Like This, Tap A Topic
vote2022
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 