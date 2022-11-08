The last of our political letters to the editor
The Grand County community sent in plenty of letters to the editor this election season, and while we got the vast majority in the print paper and online as fast as we could, we are not perfect. With Election Day upon us, here’s a list of our most recent political letters that were run in print but not online yet. Thanks for sharing your opinion on Grand County’s various candidates and ballot issues.
Letters about ballot measure 6A
- Letter to the editor: Country Ace Hardware owner supports 6A
- Letter to the editor: I’m voting no on 6A, here’s why
- Letter to the editor: This mortgage broker says vote yes on 6A
- Letter to the editor: The working class gives us character and culture, so vote yes on 6A
- Letter: 6A is a zero imagination attempt to placate the masses
Letters about the Grand County Clerk & Recorder candidates
- Letter to the editor: As former students of Abby Loberg, we defend her
- Letter to the editor: Loberg is the only safe choice for clerk and recorder
- Letter to the editor: Jolene Stetson Linke will be a great clerk and recorder
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.