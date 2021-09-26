The latest draft of Colorado’s congressional map could become the final version. Here’s where the districts would be.

The most recent Congressional District map released on Thursday would keep Grand County in Congressional District 2, represented by Rep. Joe Neguse.

Colorado’s newest U.S. House district would be the state’s most competitive — and the most Hispanic — under the latest congressional map draft released Thursday.

The map would avoid putting any of the state’s seven incumbent House members in the same district. It would create three safe Republican districts, three safe Democratic districts, a 7th Congressional District that leans Democratic and a competitive 8th district that would be 38.5% Hispanic. Colorado received an 8th congressional district this year because of its population boom over the past decade.

“​​I believe the 8th Congressional District will be the battleground for the Latino population…to elect a member of their choice,” said Scott Martinez, a Democratic attorney who has worked on past redistricting processes.

The map released Thursday could ultimately be the one that’s sent to the Colorado Supreme Court on Oct. 1 for final approval. If eight commissioners — a supermajority — can’t agree on a map by Sept. 28, the final staff-drawn proposal, drawn by nonpartisan staff, will be automatically sent to the court. The court could choose to adopt that as the final map, or send it back to the commission with instructions for changes.

