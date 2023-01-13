The Lift bus service to limit operations over Martin Luther King weekend

Editor’s note, 4:41 p.m., Jan. 13: This story has been updated with additional information from Winter Park transit manager Michael Koch.

A Facebook post from the Town of Winter Park states the Lift bus service will have limited operations through Monday due to an expectation of high ridership and an ongoing driver shortage.

Besides the Cooper Creek Express, which will stay on its regular 15-minute interval schedule, all routes will run hourly service during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. Winter Park transit manager Michael Koch wrote in an email that the Cooper Creek Express, or Lavender Line, shuttles riders between the Cooper Creek Transit Center and Winter Park Base.

Koch wrote that Winter Park Resort will likely be “parked out” early every day over the weekend, so the Cooper Creek Express will allow skiers and riders to park in the town of Winter Park and ride the bus to the base. Koch added that the Lift will be ready to handle the crowds at the transit center all weekend.