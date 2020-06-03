Over $378,000 in federal grant money secured for The Lift

The Lift, Fraser and Winter Park's free transit service, received an almost $400,000 grant from the federal government.

Winter Park’s regional bus system, The Lift, received almost $400,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund operations.

On Tuesday, the Winter Park Town Council approved a resolution accepting $378,106 for the operations of The Lift bus system, which began to see declining revenues and ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It pays for everything for the system for operating expenses,” Transit Manager Micheal Koch explained. “This should get us through a few months. It will help us maintain our service for the area.”

The transit department is estimated to lose around $1 million from COVID-19, according to Winter Park officials. The grant doesn’t require matching dollars and would cover all operating costs, including for Fraser and Granby. The towns will still have to pay a management fee for The Lift to cover staff time and other coordination efforts.

Winter Park’s transit system may get another boost when the Colorado Department of Transportation allocates the second round of funding.

