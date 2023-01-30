The most fun and exciting sports events to watch

Many people love watching different sports. Sports like football and ice hockey attract a lot of viewers all around the world. These are certainly very exciting options to follow, but they might not be the most fun ones to follow.

The world is full of more fun games and sports to follow. Even college basketball picks include some options that can be considered extra exciting. So, let’s find out about the most fun and exciting sports.

March Madness clearly deserved its nickname

As mentioned earlier, college basketball includes some tournaments and matches that are certainly fun and exciting. This is because the infamous tournament, March Madness, is one of the College basketball tournaments.

If you are not familiar with March Madness and don’t follow basketball, this might be a perfect option to check out. Namely, it’s one of the most thrilling tournaments there is. It is a single-elimination tournament. This means that in each game the team that continues the tournament will be determined. Even if a team would have been successful until then, one match can be enough to kick them out. March Madness is called “madness” for a good reason.

Who wouldn’t love the Cowboys on skis?

March Madness is certainly not the only fun and exciting option in the world. If you are looking for extra fun options, you might even be impressed with the selection. Have you heard of cowboys on skis? There is an option like that. Red Bull arranges an event called Cowboy Downhill each winter. This event has exactly what you can imagine; cowboys coming down the hill on skis.

Winter sports have many other extra fun options as well. You can watch ice skaters racing through an icy rink trying to tackle each other and many other fun options. You will understand very soon why these sports require extra safety gear.

Find fun and exciting sports events near and far

Once you start looking for different fun sporting events, you might be surprised by how many unheard options there are. Especially when you expand your search to other countries, you can find sports that you haven’t ever heard of. Have you ever heard of swamp football? This is literally a football tournament played in a swamp. It’s just as messy and fun as you could imagine it to be. Whatever you might be looking for, you can be sure that you can find even more fun options out there.