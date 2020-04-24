The Peak in Winter Park offers free lunches to unemployed

The Peak in Winter Park is offering free meals to the unemployed from noon to 5 p.m. daily. For more info, call 970-726-7951.

Courtesy The Peak

The Peak in Winter Park has been staying busy providing free lunches to the unemployed for the past four weeks.

It started as an effort to feed The Peak’s furloughed employees, and they’ve since extended it to other people who are out of work. Additional details have been posted online and on Facebook.

The Peak has been offering the free lunches from noon to 5 p.m. daily. All someone needs do is call 970-726-7951, tell the person over the phone where they worked, and The Peak will put the free lunch out back for a contact-free pick up. The Peak is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays at this time.

“We want to help the community,” owner Joanne Shatford-Adams said. “We’ve been supported by the community, and we want to give back and do what we can, particularly to support the local service industry people that are unemployed. The people who work for us are like family, and they’re having hard times.”