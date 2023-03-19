Thefts of Kias, Hyundais in Colorado chase away auto insurance companies

Debbie McClung holds a Club Steering Wheel Lock for her 2017 Kia Sportage at her home in Denver on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. McClung said her car had been stolen twice, with a thief caught in an attempt to steal it a third time.

Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

With car thefts spiking in Colorado the past few years, three auto insurance carriers are now declining to cover certain vehicles, leaving at-risk owners with fewer options.

Allstate, State Farm and Progressive are passing over new owners of some Kia and Hyundai vehicles, as thieves steal those cars at higher rates. In 2021, Colorado held the No. 1 spot in the nation for motor vehicle thefts — and those rates continued to skyrocket in the first half of last year, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association.

In 2022, the top 10 U.S. cities for car thefts included Denver, Aurora, Westminster and Pueblo, according to the nonprofit.

From July through September of last year, the majority of the state’s most-stolen vehicles were either Kia models — Sportage, Optima, Sorento and Soul — or Hyundai — Tuscan, Sonata and Elantra. Truck owners were also targeted, with Chevy Silverados, Ford F-250s and GMC Sierras making the list.

Some of these thefts are blamed on a social media trend teaching users how to easily steal Kia and Hyundai models, which robbers then take for joyrides. The Kia Boyz hashtag, popularized on TikTok and YouTube, yields video after video of victims showing the aftermath of their ravaged cars and even catching young thieves in the act.

