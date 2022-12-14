There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry: too many pooping hikers

Noah Schum holds a prototype of PACT Lite, outside his home in Crested Butte, Colorado on Dec. 11, 2022. PACT Lite is a light weight, easy-to-use tool for disposing of human waste in the backcounty. The kit contains a small shovel in which everything is carried, tabs that expand into biodegradable sheets of toilet paper; hand sanitizer and tablets of mycelium that help break down waste. PACT Lite was created by Schum and his partner Jake Thomas who founded PACT Outdoors in the fall of 2020.

Dean Krakel/For The Colorado Sun

Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor.

With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites.

The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism .

Amid the other grantee projects that address things like redesigning websites, upping interest in dude ranches and promoting midweek skiing, the Gunnison group’s project stands out for being the only proposal with a focus on defecation.

“Doo” Right will distribute about 3,600 free kits around the state to visitors’ centers, trail crews, public lands-focused associations, and other entities that interact with backcountry visitors. The state’s $40,000 grant award to fund the kits is being topped off with a $20,000 investment from the Gunnison backers.

