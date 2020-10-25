There’s a program to save pipes from freezing; residents can register now

A step-by-step plan is in place to minimize potential damage from frozen pipes in Grand County’s fire evacuation areas.

With an approaching cold front, the program was developed by Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, a team of responders, and through a partnership with local companies.

The program works like this.

With residents’ permission, deputies will accompany registered contractors into homes in the evacuated areas to mitigate plumbing and water damage.

This program is completely voluntary, and there is no cost to residents, thanks to the partnering companies. This program is available only as fire conditions, weather and access will allow.

How to particpate 1. Complete the attached form – https://forms.gle/G4UUKTBPEmQF92NY6 2. The contractor will contact you by phone when they reach your house. Answer your phone to discuss access to your home and plumbing systems. 3. The contactor will ask you a series of questions via telephone. If the contractor is unable to reach you, the contractor must move on to the next home to maximize our efforts. 4. In the event of damage to your home, you will be notified by Grand County Sheriff’s Office. However, the official notification of damage will follow the damage assessment process. This is an effort to ensure honesty and transparency with Grand County property owners, while allowing the formal process to follow.

For more info, keep an eye on the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.