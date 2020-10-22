There’s hope for Grand Lake Lodge
The Grand Lake Lodge is still standing.
County Manger Kate McIntire confirmed at an 11 a.m. briefing today that the lodge had not burned.
Town Manager John Crone said he had heard through firefighters on the ground that the lodge’s buildings were still standing as of early this morning. He added that the town does not seem to have lost any buildings in the town of Grand Lake proper.
Crone said that there were spot fires on Woodpecker Hill and around the lodge. Grand Lake Lodge’s general manager, Charity Baxter, said that she has been unable to confirm whether or not the lodge had burned as of this morning. She said she expects to know more by 5 p.m. today.
The historical Grand Lake Lodge sits on the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. The lodge opened 100 years ago this year.
As for the Columbine Lake area, Crone said there was more damage. He explained that they are still trying to narrow down what has been lost along the Grand Lake Golf Course corridor.
Officials said they are beginning the assessment process this morning and that damages will be shared with individuals property owners and the community as information becomes available. Crews continue to work in difficult and active fire conditions.
