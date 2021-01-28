Three Lakes contest expects highest ever turnout

A fisherman shows off his catch during last year's Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest on Lake Granby. Organizers expect an especially high turnout for the 33rd annual tournament.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Organizers think that the 33rd annual Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest will see its biggest attendance ever this weekend.

In fact, online pre-registration closed earlier this week after all 1,200 slots were filled — double what the tournament usually sees online.

Granby Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Huber explained that, typically, about half of registration is done online while another 600 people usually register in person. With people encouraged to register online instead, plus an uptick an interest, the 1,200-person capacity was unexpectedly reached.

While the outdoor event is spread out across Grand Lake, Lake Granby and Shadow Mountain Lake, there is still a limit in capacity, which was reduced this year due to COVID-19 based on “touch points” throughout the event.

An additional 300 slots are open for in-person registration at Budget Tackle and Granby Bait n Tackle, which were still available as of Wednesday according to Huber.

While the event typically sees 1,200 to 1,300 people annually, Huber expects to hit their 1,500-person capacity this year. She thinks this is due to a number of other tournaments in the area being canceled combined with the pandemic increasing interest in outdoor activities.

“I think it’s in line with what we’ve seen with outdoor recreation this entire year,” Huber said. “In terms of events and being able to get out and do something, outdoor recreation is a really safe and naturally socially distanced way to do that.”

The event will be different this year due to restrictions with no kick off party, a virtual awards ceremony and an outdoor weighing station instead of the usual indoor one.

Bringing roughly 1,500 people to Granby after a year of challenges for local businesses is especially thrilling to Huber and the community as a whole.

“There is a lot of local support for this event already as it has always brought a lot of business to Granby during a relatively slow time,” Huber said. “To see the growth in the event is definitely a welcome thing during this year.”

The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday with more than $28,000 available in cash and prizes. All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Granby Chamber of Commerce.

For daily updates throughout the contest, go to http://www.facebook.com/3lakesicefishing.