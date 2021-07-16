Tickets still available for Winter Park Jazz Fest

Jazz is coming back to Winter Park this weekend and tickets are still available for the event.

The 38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Rendezvous Event Center. R&B legends Bell Biv DeVoe and En Vogue headline the show.

In addition to headliner Bell Biv DeVoe, Saturday’s lineup includes Damien Escobar, Peter White, Elan Trotman’s Marvin Gaye tribute with Larry Braggs and Julian Vaughn. On Sunday, musicians include RnR: Rick Braun and Richard Elliot, the Family Stone, Avery*Sunshine and DOTSERO, with En Vogue wrapping up the festival.

Tickets are available at PlayWinterPark.com.