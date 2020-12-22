Tin Cup Tavern taps into Fraser beer scene

Tin Cup Tavern manager Emyli Dahlia pours a Funk Werks Tropic King Saison, one of the 20 unique options on draft.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Growing from an idea during an apres ski round to Fraser’s latest bar, the Tin Cup Tavern has opened with 20 rotating taps featuring international and local brews.

Owners Brandon Jeung and Katarina and Roberto Seidita dreamed up their ideal space to enjoy a drink in 2018 and the Tin Cup Tavern opened in mid-November.

Tavern manager Emyli Dahlia said they try to have beers that aren’t easily found elsewhere, including the Delirium Tremens and the Crooked Stave peach sour.

“We like to think we have the best selection in town,” Dahlia said. “We want to be a place that beer nerds walk in and get excited.”

With the variety of beers available, Dahlia said that even non-experienced beer drinkers will find something they’ll like, and customers can sample taps before buying a pint.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Since opening in mid-November, the tavern is starting to build up a fan base and Dahlia said there are plans to expand its live music once COVID restrictions allow for increased capacities.

Currently, the tavern has live DJs on Tuesday and Saturday nights, as well as ski and ski bike rentals. Customers can rent through Tin Cup’s website and then pick up Fat-ypus skis at the tavern or meet the Lenz ski bikes where you plan to ride.

Combining live electronic dance tunes with a wide range of beers and ski rentals, the tavern has a fun, unpretentious mountain vibe.

“I think everyone here is really passionate about action sports and we wanted to find a way to combine our hobbies with the bar,” Dahlia said. “I really want it to be comfortable here.”

The Tin Cup Tavern is open 2-10 p.m. on weekdays and noon-10 p.m. on weekends.