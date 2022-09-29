Tintype photographer offers antique-looking portraits in Fraser
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, photojournalist Tyler Tomasello will take photos that make one look like they’re living in the 1800s. Grand County Historical Society is hosting Tomasello at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser.
Tintype photography dates back to the mid-1800s and involves creating a positive image on a sheet of metal. Visitors can have Tomasello take their portrait and buy his tintype photography that features Grand County scenes.
While museum admission will be free, the historical society will sell refreshments including beer and wine to raise money to replace the roof. For more information, email samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-726-5844.
