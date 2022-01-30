Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, Jan. 23-29

A traffic stop on US Highway 40 outside Kremmling resulted in the arrest of the driver and the seizure of 58 grams of methamphetamine.

Around 11:52 a.m. on Jan. 16, an officer pulled over a gold Buick for weaving over the double yellow and white fog lines. An arrest affidavit says the driver, Robert Wisecup, 35, was acting nervous and told the officer his car’s alignment was off.

A K9 Unit arrived on scene and the dog alerted police to the car. While searching the car, police found a box containing a bag of methamphetamine, a lighter, a weight and a scale.

Two men were found dead in Grand Lake, but the initial investigation shows no signs of foul play, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, the Grand County Sheriff’s office responded to a residence in Grand Lake for a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said. An individual had contacted dispatch reporting that they had not been able to get in contact with their friend for three days.

Deputies with assistance from the Grand Lake Fire Protection District responded and found two dead men. The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play, and that there is no community threat.

A winter epidemic infecting the nation’s northern states is causing headaches for many public works officials.

A super-abundance of snow — 125% over normal in some Grand County locations — has combined with too few snowplow operators, producing a perfect storm of travel issues for motorists.

Experts advise: if it takes a longer to get from point A to point B this winter, slow down and be wary of those car-sucking ditches along the road.

Police arrested a man at 7-11 in Granby after the store reported he was using fake money.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, Daniel Gostnell, 45, allegedly attempted to pay for a purchase using a phony $100 bill, prompting the business to call police, according to Gostnell’s arrest affidavit.

When police arrived, Gostnell told the officer that he was not aware the money was fake. He said he had received $220 from an acquaintance for repairing her car.

A second resident has died due to COVID-19 this month in Grand County.

This marks the 16th death due to the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. In 2021, 13 residents died because of COVID.

An additional five residents have died with COVID, meaning they had COVID around the time of their death but it was not considered a contributing factor.