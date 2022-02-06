Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, Jan. 30-Feb. 5

1. Coroner’s office identifies men found dead in Grand Lake

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has named the two men who were found dead in Grand Lake on Jan. 25.

The men have been identified as Grand Lake residents Adam “Dan” Heckert, 49, and Richard “Rick” Stevens, 59.

The coroner’s office said the case is still under investigation and that no cause of death is being released at this time.

2. Kremmling police searching for suspect in burglary

The Kremmling police are seeking the public’s help finding a man suspected of burglarizing Alpine Motor Sports on Friday.

According to police, around 9 p.m. Friday, a man broke a glass door at Alpine Motor Sports and stole a Polaris winch. He had been inside the store allegedly casing the location earlier in the day, police said.

While at the store, he commented on driving over County Road 1, indicating he may reside in Eagle County, according to police. The police said he also had several boxes of cookies he had taken from the scene of a semi crash and was giving them out to people and businesses in Kremmling.

3. Granby Ranch looks to build new lots, but residents want promise for nearby road repairs

The orange and blue areas highlighted here are the neighborhoods where Granby Ranch’s developer intends to build out 26 more lots, which needs a subdivision improvement agreement with the town. The proposed areas are right next to roads that have been failing in the Granby Ranch neighborhood, and the town and residents want the developer to guarantee that these roads will be fixed.

Meeting packet/Town of Granby

Granby Ranch’s new developer wants to build out 26 lots, but neighbors who have yet to see their roads fixed are asking the town not to approve the agreements until better guarantees can be made.

Granby’s staff has been working with developer GRCO and GR Terra for a subdivision improvement agreement on phases two and three of the filing eight section in the Granby Ranch neighborhood.

Subdivision improvement agreements are typical contracts between a town and a developer when building new lots to ensure the proper construction of infrastructure, like roads. The lots to be constructed sit on Night Hawk Court, Eagles Nest Court, Talon Way and Black Feather Court.

4. North Park is ground zero for Colorado’s wolf controversy. Ranchers want to know if anyone hears them.

WALDEN – Sunrise is burning off the fog that hovers over the flatlands and above the frozen creeks, leaving a pink glow on the snow.

The wolves usually come under the cover of fog, just before dawn. The black ones are easier to spot against the white backdrop of miles and miles of snow-covered ranchland.

Don Gittleson, his wife, Kim, and their son, Dave, take turns sitting in a pickup truck through the night, keeping their eyes on the cows for signs that they’re nervous, that maybe the wolves are back. Dave Gittleson’s dog fogs up the truck windows, but she knows before he does if the wolves are nearby, and she sits up at attention in the dark.

5. Grand County commissioner eyes state senate seat

Grand County Commissioner Rich Cimino said he had no intentions of running for a higher office, but the recent state redistricting pushed him to throw his name in the ring for Colorado Senate District 8.

Previously, Senate District 8 was represented by Sen. Bob Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale and covered Grand, Garfield, Jackson, Moffatt, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties.

However, the district was recently redrawn to include Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffatt, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties, as well as part of Eagle and Garfield counties, which pushed Rankin out of the district and left the seat open.