Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, Oct. 31-Nov. 6
1. Grand County election results
More than 6,000 ballots have been counted so far for the 2021 election, with property tax questions, term limits and school board candidates on the ballot across the county. These are the unofficial results as of late Tuesday night with about 90 ballots left to count, according to the county clerk.
2. Colorado governor prepares to request federal medical surge teams, stop elective procedures as COVID hospitalizations spike
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that he is preparing to request federal medical surge teams, stop elective and cosmetic surgeries, and scale up distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to spike.
Polis also said he may reinstate an order or orders rationing medical care — including a crisis standards of care directive — in the state.
The governor said the steps will be taken in the coming days and weeks unless the number of new COVID-19 cases begins to decline, which he said he doesn’t necessarily expect to happen.
3. With new Granby store stalled, IgadI sues subleaser claiming he’s erratic, irrational
Over a year after Grand County commissioners approved a retail marijuana license just outside of Granby, the operator still has not taken control of the building.
When it will open might depend on the decision of a jury after ongoing disputes between the company and the subleaser have bubbled over into court.
IgadI, a marijuana dispensary business with multiple locations across Colorado and a production facility in Tabernash, has been attempting to open a new location just outside of Granby.
4. Remains found in Rocky believed to be man who disappeared 38 years ago
Skeletal remains found in Rocky Mountain National Park are believed to be from a German man who went missing almost four decades ago.
In August 2020, a hiker discovered the skeletal remains in Skeleton Gulch near avalanche debris, according to park officials. Park rangers began an investigation that would be delayed by the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.
This summer rangers returned to the area to continue investigating with the help of the FBI Evidence Response Team, and they found skis, poles, boots and personal items.
5. Willows project shifts to condos to town leaders’ dismay
News that a planned 204-unit apartment complex in Grand Park will actually be built as condominiums has further delayed approval for the project.
On Wednesday, the Fraser Town Board voted to continue discussions on a final development plan and preliminary plat for the Willows in Grand Park after developer Clark Lipscomb shared that the project’s plans had changed.
The Willows were originally designed as a market-rate apartment complex, financed in part by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. However, Lipscomb said on Wednesday that even with those funds, the project would not be financially feasible as apartments.
