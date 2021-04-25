Top 5 most-read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of April 18

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from April 18-24.

The acquisition of Granby Ranch by two Missouri developers includes all the assets associated with winter and summer resort operations, plus adjacent land parcels.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Two Missouri-based real estate developers are planning to buy Granby Ranch.

On Wednesday, GR Terra and its affiliates entered into an agreement to buy the ski and golf resort along with the associated residential development around it.

According to a news release that announced the sale, St. Louis-based Bob and David Glarner are the principals of the company.

— Amy Golden

On the same day a crucial workforce housing project in Winter Park suffered a setback, four residents requested the town add them to the waitlist for affordable units.

On April 13, the town board of adjustments denied a height variance for the Fireside Creek project, which aimed to bring 66 income-restricted units to the Kings Crossing and Silverado II area. Without the height variance, the project will likely have to shrink by at least 16 units.

“The denial of the height variance forces (the developer) to go back and redesign the buildings, removing the top floor of apartments,” Town Manager Keith Riesberg said.

— McKenna Harford

Grand County implemented modified COVID restrictions last week, but county commissioners are considering having no restrictions at all.

When the state removed the COVID-19 dial, counties were given the option to implement their own restrictions. Roughly one-third of people in Colorado now live in a county with no COVID restrictions, including those in the populous Weld, Mesa, Elbert and El Paso counties.

Grand County Public Health has opted for a modified local dial, similar to surrounding resort communities. Current restrictions allow for 100% capacities in businesses as long as 6 feet of distance between parties can be maintained; events still require county approval, and a local mask mandate remains for all indoor spaces.

— Amy Golden

As the state works through redistricting, Grand County’s leaders have said they want the congressional district to be a part of the Western Slope.

Colorado is currently moving through the redistricting process for both the state and congressional districts. The process happens every 10 years, coinciding with the US Census.

This year is unique because of data delays from the pandemic and the state’s new independent redistricting committee. Passed by Colorado voters in 2018, Amendments Y and Z enact two 12-member commissions to redistrict the congressional and state legislative districts.

— Amy Golden

One of Granby’s newest businesswomen may still be in high school, but she has leased a space, spruced it up and will be managing the store this summer.

As part of the Homegrown Talent Initiative, Middle Park High School senior Katie Trail has spent the semester expanding her great-grandparents’ business into Granby.

Queen Bee Gardens’ fifth location will be inside the retail space at the Granby Visitor Center at 516 E. Agate Ave.

— Amy Golden