Top 5 most-read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of April 25

Casey Ferrell stands outside the iconic Gambles store in Granby. He sold the hardware and appliance shop to former Gambles staff member Steve Watson and Watson's wife, Holly Wood.

McKenna Harford/mharford@skyhinews.com

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from April 25-May 1.

After almost three decades with Gambles, longtime Granby resident and business owner Casey Ferrell has sold the landmark hardware and appliance store.

The store has been around in Granby since 1952, and Ferrell sold the business to Gambles staff member Steve Watson and Watson’s wife, Holly Wood, at the beginning of the year. The transfer is allowing Ferrell to take a break from the demands of the business he owned since 1992.

“I just can’t haul fridges up and down the stairs any more,” Ferrell said with a laugh.

— McKenna Harford

As the state works through redistricting, Grand County’s leaders have said they want the congressional district to be a part of the Western Slope.

Colorado is currently moving through the redistricting process for both the state and congressional districts. The process happens every 10 years, coinciding with the US Census.

This year is unique because of data delays from the pandemic and the state’s new independent redistricting committee. Passed by Colorado voters in 2018, Amendments Y and Z enact two 12-member commissions to redistrict the congressional and state legislative districts.

— Amy Golden

The Granby Board of Trustees has updated town code regulating short-term rentals intent on improving enforcement and safety.

Trustees unanimously approved the update on Tuesday, and it will go into effect 30 days after it is published. The biggest change will be a new requirement asking STR operators to buy a key safe to give firefighters and first responders easy access to all rooms inside the unit.

Grand Fire Protection District Chief Brad White explained that this would be like the Knox Box, which acts like a small outdoor safe containing keys. With those keys, emergency responders can access a building and all rooms inside without the delays or damage from a forced entry. These types of boxes are already required for commercial buildings in town.

— Amy Golden

After moving to Granby five years ago, Martin Smith began hearing stories about Trinidad, the unlikely home to what the New York Times once called “the sex-change capital of the world.”

A veteran journalist and former senior editor of the Los Angeles Times Magazine, Smith had already written five novels and four nonfiction books. His writing process tends to focus on the news of the time, and his newest book, “Going to Trinidad,” was no different.

When he started the book in 2017, transgender people were at the forefront of the news. A number of policy decisions by the early Trump administration brought what Martin called “a direct assault on the civil rights of trans people.”

— Amy Golden

Grand County will continue following the state’s lead with COVID-19 restrictions.

Public Health Director Abbie Baker explained to Grand County Commissioners on Tuesday that the county’s most recent public health order follows state guidance.

Earlier this month, Colorado got rid of its COVID-19 dial system and left most public health decisions up to local officials. Roughly 30 Colorado counties have decided to not implement facemask restrictions.

— Amy Golden