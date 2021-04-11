Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of April 4

Counties at level green on the state's dial framework no longer require masks in most public settings. (Screenshot)



Editor’s note: Stories on this list received the most page views on SkyHiNews.com in the past week.

Gov. Jared Polis’ latest public health order relaxes the state mask mandate for roughly half of the counties in the state.

On Saturday, Polis updated the state’s public health order that had required masks in public during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the places where masks are required in counties with low enough case counts.

Under the new order, counties in Level Green on the state’s 3.0 dial, which constitutes fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 people, masks will only be required in public schools, child care facilities, government facilities, congregate care facilities, jails and prisons, healthcare settings and certain personal services.

—McKenna Harford

The controversial appointee to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission doesn’t think his views are at odds with hunting or the goals of the office.

Grand County commissioners voted late last month to sign a letter to leaders in the Colorado Senate opposing James Tutchton’s confirmation to the 11-person commission. Gov. Jared Polis appointed Tutchton as the outdoor recreation, parks utilization and nonconsumptive wildlife representative for CPW last year.

County commissioners felt that Tutchton’s views were at odds with the goals and values of CPW, with the letter stating that Tutchton opposes the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.

— Amy Golden

One obstacle to the Fraser Valley Parkway hinges on history.

Grand County commissioners are considering whether to continue the decades-long pursuit of an alternative north-south route from Tabernash to Winter Park, west of US Highway 40, known as the Fraser Valley Parkway or County Road 522.

In order to renew a US Army Corps of Engineers wetland permit, a cultural survey must be completed by Sept. 1 on the segment of the unbuilt section of road between county roads 73 and 50, near the home of a historic site.

— Amy Golden

They’re not everything Grand County had hoped for, but some changes are coming to Red Dirt Hill.

Officials with the road and bridge department updated Grand County commissioners on Tuesday about desired safety improvements to the stretch of US Highway 40 known as Red Dirt Hill. The area has long been seen as a dangerous stretch of road in the county.

Last year, commissioners sat down with the Colorado Department of Transportation to go over recommended improvements from roughly the YMCA of the Rockies-Snow Mountain Ranch to Church of Eternal Hills between Granby and Tabernash. The study outlined $7 million worth of improvements, but finding the money will be a challenge.

— Amy Golden

Granby police have arrested a woman during a traffic stop for allegedly possessing a multitude of narcotics.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Granby officers pulled over a white truck, driven by Misty Owens, 26, for a broken tail light when they spotted suspicious items and called for a K9 officer, according to the police department.

The K9 officer alerted police to 26 grams of heroin, 16 grams of methamphetamine and 5 grams of cocaine. A search of the truck also turned up a gun, items used in drug distribution and paraphernalia.

— McKenna Harford