Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Aug. 22

A large mudslide from inside Blue Gulch spilled onto the Colorado River at mile post 123.5 on Friday, August 13, 2021, near Glenwood Springs. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)



The FBI has confirmed the agency conducted an evidence recovery operation on Wednesday near Berthoud Pass in Grand County.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed the operation via email, but declined to comment further to protect the ongoing investigation. The spokesperson added that there is no threat to the public and that more information would be provided as soon as possible.

When a mud and rock slide buried one of the more important highways in the West on July 29, the dramatic gridlock became a statewide spectator sport.

That same historic rock slide, at the same moment, blocked off the most important river in the West.

After decades of fierce arguments over damming up more of the water that rightfully belongs in the Colorado River, nature built a new dam in 5 minutes.

A 62-year-old New Mexico man escaped with only minor injures after a bull moose attacked him Wednesday morning while running with his two dogs on a trail on the west side of Winter Park.

The victim was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries and released later Wednesday. The dogs were unharmed.

The man was running on Sundog Trail around 7:30 a.m. with his two dogs off-leash when the attack occurred.

Responding to Grand Lake’s call for feedback, the owner of a go-kart track described the difference between people who get behind the wheel high vs. those who drive his go-karts drunk.

Colorado legalized marijuana sales in January 2014. Since then more than $11.1 billion worth of marijuana has been sold statewide through June 2021. In Grand County, marijuana sales topped $775,000 in June, the most recent month for which figures were available.

None of that pot was sold in Grand Lake, though, because the town maintains a moratorium prohibiting marijuana businesses from operating in town.

COVID-19 is once again spiking in Grand County with case numbers and hospitalizations on the rise locally.

Grand has seen 50 new cases of COVID in the last week and 68 new cases in the past two weeks. Additionally, three residents have been hospitalized due to the virus over the last seven days.

“We have seen a pretty dramatic increase in cases,” Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker told commissioners Tuesday.