Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Aug. 29

Fire crews are responding to smoke on Sunday afternoon in the Black Mountain area near Kremmling.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Two areas in Grand County north of Parshall and Hot Sulphur Springs are being put on pre-evacuation orders by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office for the Black Mountain Fire.

On the county’s evacuation map, the areas under pre-evacuation status are K11 and HSS21. The evacuation map is available at gcgeo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ca4f74421b69416da9be1b9b92166534.

Residents in K11 and HSS21 should pack their belongings and be ready to leave at any moment, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Black Mountain Fire has burned 120 acres in the area off County Road 2 near Big Horn Park.

Air and ground operations continue to try and douse the flames, though an update from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is moving and growing to the south and southeast.

The smoke was reported around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Big Horn Park and County Road 2. Crews requested a helicopter water drop early on because of the remote terrain.

WOODLAND PARK — The campfire is smoldering and a dozen hamburger buns are scattered in the dirt along the edge of the campsite as Earl Huie approaches a 1984 Dodge pickup that he’s seen before.

Huie, a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, has already warned this camper that it’s illegal to live in the national forest. The limit for recreational camping is 14 days. So Huie, in a bullet-resistant vest and with a gun on his hip, pulls into the dispersed campsite in the Pike National Forest to again tell the man it’s time to move on.

Huie immediately notices two fire pits, illegal because they don’t have rings to contain them, and a bong made from a plastic bottle smoking on a folding table. Regger Rance, 54, in cut-off jean shorts and Crocs, tells Huie the only weapon he has is the knife on his belt and insists he didn’t realize he was doing anything illegal.

About eight miles north of Kremmling, the Black Mountain Fire continued to burn overnight with hot and dry weather conditions predicted throughout the early part of this week.

On Sunday, the fire was estimated to have burned 150 acres. An updated size is expected later this afternoon.

Two areas north of Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall — K11 and the western half of HSS21— remain on pre-evacuation orders. There are 10 structures in the area currently considered at risk.

A man who showed up to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department asking to be arrested is facing several charges for allegedly breaking into a Fraser home.

On Aug. 22, a Fraser woman reported her home had been broken into and some of her personal property had been damaged or stolen. According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told police that she believed her former partner, Bradley Thorn, 32, was responsible.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police thorn had stopped by her workplace the night of Aug. 21, yelling personal and false accusations about her in the business. She said she spent the night at her friend’s house and came back to her house the morning of Aug. 22 to find the damage, estimated at around $3,500.