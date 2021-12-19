Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Dec. 12

Dr. Clint Devin died the evening of Dec. 10 after his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain.

Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute/Courtesy photo

A 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man died Friday evening after his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain, according to officials.

Dr. Clint Devin, an orthopedic surgeon with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute, was the pilot and sole occupant of a small aircraft traveling from Cody, Wyoming. On approach to Steamboat Springs Airport, Denver Air Center lost contact with Devin at around 6 p.m., Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said Saturday morning.

The air center contacted the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, which was able to track the plane to the area of Emerald Mountain, west of downtown Steamboat. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers used snowmobiles to access the top of Emerald and located the plane. Devin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Granby Ranch will be the future home of an innovative ski academy dreamt up by the most decorated male alpine skier in the country.

Announced Friday, the Bode Miller Ski Academy is a vision of the Olympic gold-medalist and World Cup champion in partnership with his friend and business partner Andy Wirth, who’s part of the management team at Granby Ranch.

While their vision started in Montana — where there will hopefully one day also be a Bode Miller Ski Academy — the Granby Ranch location is quickly moving from an idea to a reality. Both Miller and Wirth saw the values of a ski academy prioritizing academics and athletic development, including for those that may not be able to afford it.

A former Winter Park Resort employee is facing theft charges for allegedly using a business bank account to purchase a few thousand dollars worth of construction equipment months after he had been fired.

Police responded to a report of theft by a former employee on Nov. 9 at Winter Park Resort after management officials received a call from a property owner who was having issues getting a refund for maintenance materials from Xavier M. Castillo, 33.

Management explained to police that Castillo had been fired from the resort in June. When management checked the resort’s account with their materials provider, they were informed Winter Park owed more than $3,000.

Nearly six months after the county started seriously looking at short-term rental compliance, penalties could soon be imposed on noncompliant units in unincorporated Grand.

When County Planner Taylor Schlueter approached county commissioners back in late July, he said there were about 915 active short-term rentals in unincorporated Grand County, and over half of them — 493 units — were unregistered. Short-term rentals are required to obtain a permit annually, according to county regulations.

At the time, the county commissioners seriously considered a moratorium on new short-term rental licenses. After hearing extensive feedback from the community, including concerns over communication with short-term rental operators, commissioners decided to focus on increasing compliance without the moratorium.

Finding connection in a vast place like Grand County can be difficult — especially for those looking for sober activities — but a new organization in Fraser is hoping to change that.

Started by locals Shelby Newberry and Stephanie Pierce, Tame Wellness offers space on Fraser’s main street for a variety of wellness services, including yoga, meditation, talk groups, recovery planning and medication-assisted substance abuse treatment, as well as weekly community events.

As people who have both experienced addiction, Newberry and Pierce aim to provide the helping hand they relied on in recovery and be a nonjudgmental asset to locals who may be struggling with substance abuse or experiencing mental health issues.